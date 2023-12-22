HSBC Initiates Coverage of CVS Health (CVS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.99% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is 88.83. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of 78.62.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 328,800MM, a decrease of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3471 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.48%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 1,178,717K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,425K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,491K shares, representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 37.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,982K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,965K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,863K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,723K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,024K shares, representing an increase of 40.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 70.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,930K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,325K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 5.12% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

