HSBC Initiates Coverage of Copart (CPRT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copart is 56.78. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of 50.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Copart is 4,106MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copart. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRT is 0.47%, a decrease of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.03% to 885,616K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRT is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 39,803K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,226K shares, representing an increase of 49.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 35,011K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,013K shares, representing an increase of 48.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 18.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,744K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,363K shares, representing an increase of 50.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,212K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,659K shares, representing an increase of 54.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 6.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,880K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,213K shares, representing an increase of 51.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Copart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.