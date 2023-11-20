HSBC Initiates Coverage of Caterpillar (CAT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is 290.65. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of 253.07.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is 62,487MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.43%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 401,882K shares. The put/call ratio of CAT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,933K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 14.79% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,761K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,072K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,986K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,270K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,143K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,654K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Caterpillar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

