HSBC Initiates Coverage of Bluebird bio (BLUE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluebird bio is 7.51. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 102.45% from its latest reported closing price of 3.71.

The projected annual revenue for Bluebird bio is 68MM, an increase of 619.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluebird bio. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLUE is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 101,024K shares. The put/call ratio of BLUE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 14,220K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,050K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 7,383K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,883K shares, representing a decrease of 33.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 23.64% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 7,285K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares, representing an increase of 37.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 44.48% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 4,856K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 70.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 251.59% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,667K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing an increase of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 153.39% over the last quarter.

Bluebird bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

