HSBC Initiates Coverage of American International Group (AIG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 28, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is 75.33. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of 67.15.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 49,158MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

American International Group Declares $0.36 Dividend

On November 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2023 received the payment on December 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $67.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1791 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.43%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 779,751K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,594K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,008K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,265K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,301K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,273K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,874K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,548K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 10.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,140K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,563K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 7.26% over the last quarter.

American International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

