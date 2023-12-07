HSBC Initiates Coverage of Alcoa (AA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.72% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is 29.07. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.72% from its latest reported closing price of 25.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 12,227MM, an increase of 15.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

Alcoa Declares $0.10 Dividend

On October 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023 received the payment on November 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $25.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 7.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 166,346K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,578K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 11.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,577K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,412K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,911K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,536K shares, representing a decrease of 53.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 93.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,595K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,556K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing an increase of 30.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.