HSBC Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is 107.79. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.71% from its latest reported closing price of 107.04.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 3,829MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.20%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 149,532K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,850K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,378K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,066K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 4.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,869K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,624K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 2.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,623K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Akamai Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

