HSBC Initiates Coverage of Marex Group (MRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, HSBC initiated coverage of Marex Group (NasdaqGS:MRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.87% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marex Group is $31.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from its latest reported closing price of $28.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marex Group is 1,447MM, a decrease of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marex Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 30.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRX is 0.32%, an increase of 290.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.95% to 17,124K shares. The put/call ratio of MRX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,500K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,438K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,233K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,217K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,115K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing an increase of 46.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 14.46% over the last quarter.

