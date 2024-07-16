HSBC Initiates Coverage of Autoliv (LSE:0HJH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, HSBC initiated coverage of Autoliv (LSE:0HJH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.22% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is 140.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 121.56 GBX to a high of 187.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 32.22% from its latest reported closing price of 106.18 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 11,050MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HJH is 0.37%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 57,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,471K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 49.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,290K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 1,960K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

PointState Capital holds 1,113K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HJH by 27.29% over the last quarter.

