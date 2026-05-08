HSBC Initiates Coverage of Applied Materials (AMAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, HSBC initiated coverage of Applied Materials (NasdaqGS:AMAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.61% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Applied Materials is $428.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.61% from its latest reported closing price of $435.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Applied Materials is 31,387MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.09, an increase of 0.66% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an decrease of 601 owner(s) or 17.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.45%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 701,800K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 51,578K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,707K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,878K shares , representing an increase of 54.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 171.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,609K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,938K shares , representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 17,262K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 11,123K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.