HSBC increases stake in Saudi British Bank to 31% - statement

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L, through its subsidiary HSBC Holdings B.V., has purchased shares in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE which will increase its shareholding in the Saudi lender to 31% from 29.2%, the bank said on Tuesday.

It said the stake increase followed the participation in an accelerated book build process launched on Nov. 30 by NatWest Markets and Banco Santander.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.