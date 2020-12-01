HSBC increases stake in Saudi British Bank to 31% - statement

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L, through its subsidiary HSBC Holdings B.V., has purchased shares in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE which will increase its shareholding in the Saudi lender to 31% from 29.2%, the bank said on Tuesday.

It said the stake increase followed the participation in an accelerated book build process launched on Nov. 30 by NatWest Markets and Banco Santander.

