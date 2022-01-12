HSBC in talks to move NYC headquarters to Hudson Yards' Spiral - Bloomberg News

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L is in talks to move its New York headquarters to a tower in the Hudson Yards district, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The London-based bank is considering a lease for roughly 250,000 square feet of offices at the Spiral, a 65-storey skyscraper being built by Tishman Speyer on Manhattan's far west side, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

HSBC and Tishman Speyer did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

