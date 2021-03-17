HSBC in final talks to sell France unit to Cerberus -source

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has entered into final negotiations to sell its France retail bank business to Cerberus, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

HSBC has said it is looking to dispose of the business and Reuters 0005.HK previously reported Cerberus was among two bidders remaining for the unit.

A spokeswoman for HSBC declined to comment, while Cerberus could not immediately be reached.

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)

