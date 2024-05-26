HSBC Implements Share Buy-Back Strategy

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of a significant number of its shares, signaling a buy-back strategy that has seen the company invest approximately $735.8 million since May 7, 2024. In the latest transaction, HSBC bought back over 7 million shares from various venues, with the intent to enhance shareholder value. Post-cancellation, the company’s issued share capital will be reduced, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

