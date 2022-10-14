HSBC (HSBC) Stock Moves -1.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HSBC (HSBC) closed at $25.82, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had lost 14.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

HSBC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HSBC is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.58 billion, up 11.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $52.82 billion, which would represent changes of +13.23% and +5.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HSBC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HSBC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HSBC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.36, so we one might conclude that HSBC is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HSBC's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



