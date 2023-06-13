HSBC (HSBC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HSBC (HSBC) closed at $38.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

HSBC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.57 billion, up 18.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.96 per share and revenue of $69.62 billion, which would represent changes of +88.11% and +25.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HSBC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. HSBC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, HSBC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.48, which means HSBC is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HSBC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.