HSBC (HSBC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HSBC (HSBC) closed at $39.37, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had gained 1.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HSBC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HSBC is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.87 billion, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.

HSBC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $67.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.51% and +21.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HSBC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.76% lower within the past month. HSBC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HSBC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.54.

Meanwhile, HSBC's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HSBC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSBC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.