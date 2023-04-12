HSBC (HSBC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

HSBC (HSBC) closed at $35.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had lost 0.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HSBC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HSBC is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.46 billion, up 23.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $62.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +80% and +12.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HSBC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.43% higher. HSBC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note HSBC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.42.

Investors should also note that HSBC has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.