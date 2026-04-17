HSBC (HSBC) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in London, HSBC (HSBC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 15.06%. Currently paying a dividend of $2.24 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 9.92%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 2.71%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.39%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $8.98 is up 173.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, HSBC has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 41.32%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. HSBC's current payout ratio is 26%, meaning it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HSBC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $8.17 per share, with earnings expected to increase 8.21% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, HSBC presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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