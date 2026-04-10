HSBC Holdings (XTRA:HBC1) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 15.80

The average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings (XTRA:HBC1) has been revised to 15,80 € / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of 14,18 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,79 € to a high of 20,25 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.70% from the latest reported closing price of 14,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is an decrease of 439 owner(s) or 99.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBC1 is 0.00%, an increase of 99.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBC1 by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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