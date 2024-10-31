News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced that its issued share capital stands at over 18.16 billion ordinary shares as of October 30, 2024, with no shares held in treasury. This provides the total number of voting rights, a crucial figure for shareholders to determine their investment interests based on regulatory guidelines. This update is significant for investors monitoring HSBC’s stock and governance structures.

