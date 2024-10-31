HSBC Holdings Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced that its issued share capital stands at over 18.16 billion ordinary shares as of October 30, 2024, with no shares held in treasury. This provides the total number of voting rights, a crucial figure for shareholders to determine their investment interests based on regulatory guidelines. This update is significant for investors monitoring HSBC’s stock and governance structures.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.