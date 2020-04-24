HSBC Holdings To Review Dividend Policy At Or Ahead Of Year-end Results

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L, HSBC) stated that the Board will review its dividend policy at or ahead of the year-end results for 2020, when the economic impact of the pandemic is better understood. The Board also unanimously concluded that Noel Quinn was the best candidate for the position of Group Chief Executive.

HSBC Holdings will report its first quarter performance in the coming week, at which point it will provide an update on how the Group's performance has been impacted by COVID-19.

