HSBC Holdings' Swiss Bank Raises Pay Of Some Employees : Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Friday, HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) Swiss private bank has decided to raise pay of some of its employees to discourage more people from leaving, according to a Bloomberg report.

This decision comes as the firm has seen several departures in the past few months, including interim head John Shipman, who left last month to join Barclays.

The report further stated that the bank has recently increased salaries for staff, including relationship managers.

In the pre-market hours, HSBC is trading at $67.88, up 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

