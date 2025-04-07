HSBC Holdings Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.96, changing hands as low as $47.42 per share. HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.415 per share, with $61.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.71.

