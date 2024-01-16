HSBC Holdings Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.50, changing hands as low as $37.86 per share. HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.405 per share, with $42.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.09.

