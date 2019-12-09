HSBC Holdings Reports Senior Management Changes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced that Pam Kaur, Head of Wholesale Market and Credit Risk, will be appointed as Group Chief Risk Officer, effective 1 January 2020.

Samir Assaf will be stepping down as CEO of Global Banking and Markets, effective 1 March 2020. He will be appointed as Chairman of Corporate and Institutional Banking. Georges Elhedery, Head of Global Markets and Greg Guyett, Head of Global Banking, will become co-heads of Global Banking and Markets.

Andy Maguire will be retiring as Group Chief Operating Officer on 30 January 2020. John Hinshaw will be joining the Group as Group Chief Operating Officer designate on 10 December 2019.

