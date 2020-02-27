HSBC Holdings' Preference Shares, Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc's 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (Symbol: HSBC.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.55), with shares changing hands as low as $25.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HSBC.PRA was trading at a 5.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.11% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for HSBC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on HSBC Holdings plc's 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A:

In Thursday trading, HSBC Holdings plc's 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (Symbol: HSBC.PRA) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HSBC) are off about 1.4%.

