HSBC Holdings Plc Names Georges Elhedery Chief Executive - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced that Georges Elhedery has been appointed as Chief Executive, with effect from 2 September 2024. The company confirmed that Noel Quinn will step down as Chief Executive and as an Executive Director of the Board with effect from 2 September.

Elhedery joined HSBC in 2005. He is currently an Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed to the Board and as Group Chief Financial Officer in January 2023.

HSBC Holdings noted that an announcement in relation to Georges' successor as Group CFO will be made in due course.

