HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.745 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.71% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSBC was $30.91, representing a -2.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.75 and a 72.2% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

HSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) and TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL). HSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports HSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 122.11%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSBC as a top-10 holding:

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG)

Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVDE with an increase of 18.21% over the last 100 days. GSIG has the highest percent weighting of HSBC at 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.