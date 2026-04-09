HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (HSBC) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 92.46

The average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HSBC) has been revised to $92.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of $83.38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $74.84 to a high of $118.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.42% from the latest reported closing price of $90.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.10%, an increase of 72.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 83,343K shares. The put/call ratio of HSBC is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 17,801K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,398K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,915K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,231K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 3,008K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 2,887K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,262K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 29.97% over the last quarter.

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