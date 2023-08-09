HSBC Holdings plc - ADR (HSBC) Declares $0.50 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc - ADR said on August 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.17%, the lowest has been 5.03%, and the highest has been 22.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings plc - ADR. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 59,156K shares. The put/call ratio of HSBC is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings plc - ADR is 50.32. The forecasts range from a low of 37.87 to a high of $67.88. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of 40.91.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings plc - ADR is 59,487MM, a decrease of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 5,334K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,423K shares, representing a decrease of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 32.57% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,621K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 62.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,368K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing an increase of 65.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 183.31% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,058K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 47.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 97.18% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,036K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSBC Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HSBC Holdings plc is a British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company. HSBC has offices in 64 countries and territories across Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America, serving around 40 million customers.

