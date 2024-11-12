HSBC Holdings To Offer Two Series Of Notes Worth $3 Bln

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings Plc. (HSBA.L, HSBC) Tuesday announced tender offer for two outstanding series of notes. The company said the 4.250 percent subordinated Notes is due 2025 and the 4.375 percent subordinated Notes is due 2026. The aggregate outstanding principal amount of Notes subject to the Offers is $3 billion.

Each Offer will expire on November 18, 2024, unless extended or terminated. The Settlement Date will be November 21, 2024

