HSBC Holdings Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/28/20, HSBC Holdings plc's 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (Symbol: HSBC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of HSBC.PRA's recent share price of $26.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of HSBC.PRA to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when HSBC.PRA shares open for trading on 8/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.88%, which compares to an average yield of 6.42% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC.PRA shares, versus HSBC:

Below is a dividend history chart for HSBC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on HSBC Holdings plc's 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, HSBC Holdings plc's 6.20% Non-Cumulative Dollar Preference Shares, Series A (Symbol: HSBC.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HSBC) are down about 1%.

