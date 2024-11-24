HSBC Holdings’ Major Share Buy-Back Initiative

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 127 million of its ordinary shares for approximately $1.157 billion as part of its ongoing buy-back program. On November 22, 2024, the company bought a total of 9,906,424 shares across both UK and Hong Kong exchanges. This strategic move aims to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

