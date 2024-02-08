HSBC Holdings (HSBC) to Sell Armenian Unit to Ardshinbank

HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC has agreed to sell its Armenian unit to Ardshinbank CJSC, subject to regulatory approvals. This transaction is part of HSBC’s strategic review to reallocate capital to higher-growth markets.



Ardshinbank, the largest Armenian bank by assets, offers retail and commercial banking, investment banking, and private wealth solutions. It has more than 3700 existing customers and 65 branches, with a representative office in Paris.



HSBC reassured that all staff members of HSBC Armenia would be transferred to Ardshinbank once the transaction is complete, which is expected to be in the next 12 months. The bank will continue to serve its customers as usual until the completion of the transaction.



In the recent past, HSBC has shut down its retail banking business in the United States, France and Greece. Further, the bank is in the process of exiting its retail banking operation from New Zealand and plans to completely exit from Russia. Also, the sale of HSBC’s Canada unit to Royal Bank of Canada RY has already been approved by the regulators (in December 2023), which is conditioned on certain steps that RY must fulfill after completion. The acquisition of HSBC’s Canada unit further solidifies RY's position in Canada.



Further, as part of its business transformation plan, HSBC Holdings is focusing on the Asia region. The bank generates a significant portion of its total profits from the region, and a further increase in its Asia market footprint will likely strengthen its financials.



In sync with this, in October 2023, HSBC signed a deal to acquire Citigroup's C retail wealth business in China. As part of the transaction, C will transfer its assets under management and deposits worth $3.6 billion, along with the wealth customers portfolio in 11 major cities of China.



In 2022, HSBC acquired 100% of the issued share capital of AXA Insurance in Singapore and L&T Investment Management Limited. Also, the bank successfully raised its ownership stake in its China securities JV — HSBC Qianhai Securities Limited to 90%. The company has resumed its private banking business in India as well.



These initiatives and strategic penetrations into the Asia market will benefit HSBC’s financial performance in the long run. However, this, along with higher technology-related expenses, will lead to a rise in operational costs.



Over the past 12 months, HSBC shares have gained 7.3 % compared with the industry’s growth of 6.1%.



Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

