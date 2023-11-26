HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 10.28

The average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings (OTC:HBCYF) has been revised to 10.28 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.34 to a high of 13.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.40% from the latest reported closing price of 7.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBCYF is 0.85%, an increase of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,506,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266,171K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 158,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,545K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 14.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 109,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 13.86% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 63,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 13.65% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 53,181K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,286K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 1.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.