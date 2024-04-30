News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Group CEO Noel Quinn Intends To Retire

April 30, 2024 — 02:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - British lending major HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced Tuesday that Group Chief Executive, Noel Quinn, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the company after nearly five years in the role.

The Board has begun a formal process to find a successor, and Quinn will continue in his role during this process.

Quinn, who joined HSBC in 1987, took up the role of CEO in 2019. During his tenure, HSBC has delivered record profits and the strongest returns in over a decade, the company said.

HSBC Group Chairman, Mark Tucker said, "Noel has had a long and distinguished 37-year career at the Bank and we are very grateful for his significant contribution to the Group over many years. He has driven our transformation strategy and created a simpler, more focused business that delivers higher returns. The Bank is in a strong position as it enters the next phase of development and growth."

RTTNews
