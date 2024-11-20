HSBC Holdings Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 110 million of its own shares, spending approximately $1 billion as part of its share buy-back program announced in October 2024. The recent transactions involved purchasing shares in both the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges, highlighting HSBC’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Following these repurchases, HSBC’s total issued ordinary share capital stands at over 18 billion shares.

