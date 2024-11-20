News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

November 20, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 110 million of its own shares, spending approximately $1 billion as part of its share buy-back program announced in October 2024. The recent transactions involved purchasing shares in both the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges, highlighting HSBC’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Following these repurchases, HSBC’s total issued ordinary share capital stands at over 18 billion shares.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.