HSBC Holdings Executes Significant Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 53 million ordinary shares for roughly $495.7 million as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This strategic move involves transactions on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, altering the company’s share capital significantly. The cancellation of these shares will adjust HSBC’s total voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.