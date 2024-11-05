HSBC Holdings Executes Significant Share Buy-back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 27 million ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back initiative, with transactions occurring on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The repurchase, amounting to approximately US$257 million, reflects HSBC’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Following these transactions, the company’s issued share capital now consists of over 18 billion ordinary shares with voting rights.

