HSBC Holdings Executes Major Share Buyback Program

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 100 million of its own shares, amounting to approximately USD 917.1 million, as part of its buy-back program announced earlier. The transactions were conducted across various exchanges, including the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges, with a combined purchase of over 3.8 million shares on November 18, 2024. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

