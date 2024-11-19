HSBC Holdings Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 105 million of its ordinary shares, totaling approximately $957.6 million, as part of its buy-back program. This move, involving transactions on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following these repurchases, HSBC’s issued ordinary share capital now stands at over 18 billion shares.

