HSBC Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value Through Share Buyback

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased 20.4 million ordinary shares since October 30, 2024, amounting to approximately $188.7 million. The buy-back aims to optimize HSBC’s capital structure, with shares purchased both on the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This strategic move is part of HSBC’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

