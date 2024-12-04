News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buy-Back

December 04, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 158 million of its ordinary shares, amounting to approximately $1.45 billion, as part of its buy-back program announced in October 2024. The recent purchase included nearly 3 million shares on UK venues and over 442,000 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move is part of HSBC’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

