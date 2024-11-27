HSBC Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.
HSBC Holdings has repurchased 7,117,513 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, aiming to optimize its capital structure. The buy-back includes 5,338,713 shares from UK venues and 1,778,800 shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with an overall consideration reaching approximately $1,327.1 million. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation.
