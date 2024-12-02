News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Engages in Major Share Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has recently executed a buy-back of its own shares, purchasing over 2 million shares across UK and Hong Kong exchanges as part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value. The repurchase, which began in late October 2024, has involved a significant investment of approximately $1.4 billion. This move highlights HSBC’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially boosting its stock value.

