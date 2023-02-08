Hsbc Holdings Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF)

Fintel reports that Hsbc Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 63.08MM shares of Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYAOF). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2022 they reported 77.84MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.72% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryanair Holdings is $19.20. The forecasts range from a low of $8.85 to a high of $24.26. The average price target represents an increase of 47.72% from its latest reported closing price of $13.00.

The projected annual revenue for Ryanair Holdings is $10,488MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.10.

Fund Sentiment

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryanair Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RYAOF is 0.3643%, a decrease of 21.5077%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 4,321K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845,617 shares

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,148,197 shares

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 315,525 shares

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 194,970 shares

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 191,358 shares

