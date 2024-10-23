HSBC Holdings Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 341 million of its ordinary shares for nearly $3 billion since August 2024, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The recent transactions on October 23, 2024, involved over 2 million shares purchased on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. This move aims to streamline the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.