HSBC Holdings Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

October 23, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased over 341 million of its ordinary shares for nearly $3 billion since August 2024, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The recent transactions on October 23, 2024, involved over 2 million shares purchased on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. This move aims to streamline the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

