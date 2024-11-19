HSBC Holdings Completes Tender Offers for Notes

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

HSBC Holdings has completed its tender offers for two series of subordinated notes, accepting $486 million and $609 million in notes due in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The total consideration for the accepted notes amounts to over $1 billion, with settlement scheduled for November 21, 2024. This move indicates HSBC’s strategic management of its debt portfolio.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.