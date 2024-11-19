HSBC Holdings Completes Tender Offers for Notes

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.
HSBC Holdings has completed its tender offers for two series of subordinated notes, accepting $486 million and $609 million in notes due in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The total consideration for the accepted notes amounts to over $1 billion, with settlement scheduled for November 21, 2024. This move indicates HSBC’s strategic management of its debt portfolio.
