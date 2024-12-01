News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buy-Back

December 01, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased approximately 152 million of its own shares since October, investing around $1.39 billion in a strategic buy-back initiative. This move, conducted across UK and Hong Kong exchanges, reduces the total number of voting shares and is designed to enhance shareholder value. Investors may view this as a positive signal about HSBC’s financial health and confidence in its long-term prospects.

